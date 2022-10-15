Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,026,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 239,388 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 752.8% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 246,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 218,020 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 170.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 166,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BHK opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

