Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 14,507 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

PRU opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

