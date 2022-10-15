Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 21,786 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $206,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,610 shares of company stock worth $817,853. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

