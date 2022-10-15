Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 32,953 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $651.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $527,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

