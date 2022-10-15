Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 34,423 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 948,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,423 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 620,119 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 121,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 92,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.