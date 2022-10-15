Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 4,605 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,845,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MYR Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,721,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYR Group stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,588,678. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

