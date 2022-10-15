Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,631,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,727 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth $74,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.48.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

