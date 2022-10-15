Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $107.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

