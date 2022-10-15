Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

NYSE IIF opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.