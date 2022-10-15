Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 769,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in SI-BONE by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SI-BONE by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 2.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 931,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in SI-BONE by 28.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 242,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter.

SIBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $137,714.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,426.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $94,455.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,557.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $137,714.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,426.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,860 shares of company stock valued at $412,539 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

