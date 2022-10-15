Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307,424 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of CMP opened at $37.74 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

