Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

ZNTL stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.88. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 431,885 shares in the company, valued at $9,639,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $744,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

