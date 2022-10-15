Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $131.55 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

