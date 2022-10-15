Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 222,862 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222,862 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 313,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 50,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.64%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.