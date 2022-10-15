Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 22,590 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,590 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

FormFactor Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ FORM opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.