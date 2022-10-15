Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zepp Health worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $107,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Zepp Health Stock Down 4.7 %

Zepp Health stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.97. Zepp Health Co. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $9.73.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.46 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

(Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.