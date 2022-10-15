Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 28,404 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,404 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Progressive by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Stock Down 5.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.23.

Shares of PGR opened at $115.89 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

