Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 35,582 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRCL stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $70.91.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

