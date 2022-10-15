Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 364,065 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

