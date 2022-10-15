Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 386,400 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,932,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,400 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $40,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 3.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. TheStreet cut Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

