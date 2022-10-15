Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 407 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 955,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

