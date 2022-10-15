Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 90,391 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,391 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $113.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 984.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,291. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

