Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of ALLY opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 207.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after buying an additional 1,225,514 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Ally Financial by 108.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2,756.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ally Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

