Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 96.4% in September

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Almonty Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

ALMTF stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

