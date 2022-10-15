Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,861.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

