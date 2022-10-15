AlphaValue Downgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) to Reduce

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GEAGF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $40.67.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of GEAGF stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $54.45.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.