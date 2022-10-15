AlphaValue Downgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) to Reduce

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GEAGF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $40.67.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of GEAGF stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $54.45.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.