Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in September

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $14.90 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.10.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
