Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 671,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.2 days.
Alsea Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.80 on Friday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.
Alsea Company Profile
