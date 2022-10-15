Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 671,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.2 days.

OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.80 on Friday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

