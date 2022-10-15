Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Up 36.7% in September

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 272.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Altium alerts:

Altium Price Performance

Altium stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Altium has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.