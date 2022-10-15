Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Short Interest Update

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.0 days.
Alvarion Stock Performance
Alvarion has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About Alvarion
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alvarion (ALVRQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Alvarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.