Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Down 1.7 %

AMADY opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.20 and a beta of 1.19. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $74.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMADY. Barclays cut their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($75.51) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

