Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,260.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 298,735 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

