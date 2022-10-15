Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,096.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $19,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average is $125.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

