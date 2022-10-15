Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,978.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 232,939 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

