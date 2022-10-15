Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,890.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

