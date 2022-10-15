Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,284.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.



