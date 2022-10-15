AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $200.00. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $186.83, with a volume of 439 shares traded.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $10.27 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $550.58 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 2.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.