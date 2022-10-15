Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.16

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.16 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.40). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40), with a volume of 141,731 shares trading hands.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.19. The stock has a market cap of £114.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00.

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

Amedeo Air Four Plus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.25. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.