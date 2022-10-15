AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in September

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.2 days.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $24.08 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.
About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMVMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.