AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in September

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.2 days.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $24.08 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments, AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

