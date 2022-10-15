AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
AmmPower Trading Down 3.1 %
OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.23. AmmPower has a 12-month low of 0.15 and a 12-month high of 0.61.
AmmPower Company Profile
