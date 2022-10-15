Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,600 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 1,956,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,921.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amplifon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $25.30 on Friday. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

