Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.23 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.62 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 858,448 shares traded.

Amur Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £22.01 million and a P/E ratio of -15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 34.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.23.

About Amur Minerals

(Get Rating)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in locating, evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.