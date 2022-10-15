Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Update

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Anaergia Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $5.68 on Friday. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

