Analysts Offer Predictions for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.69.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.