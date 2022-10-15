Analysts Offer Predictions for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RDY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

