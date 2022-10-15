ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Update

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ANGLE Price Performance

Shares of ANGLE stock opened at 6.83 on Friday. ANGLE has a one year low of 6.83 and a one year high of 21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.19.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

