ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Update

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
Shares of ANGLE stock opened at 6.83 on Friday. ANGLE has a one year low of 6.83 and a one year high of 21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.19.
ANGLE Company Profile
