Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

