ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ANPDY opened at $257.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.59 and a 200-day moving average of $284.94. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $248.82 and a 52 week high of $440.34.

ANTA Sports Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $1.9253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

