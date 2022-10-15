Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in September

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.42 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

Antibe Therapeutics ( OTCMKTS:ATBPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

