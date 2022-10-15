Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,137.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Antofagasta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

